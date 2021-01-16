Man arrested after hitting police helicopter with drone

On Thursday (14), a curious case won a new episode in California, in the United States, after a man pleaded guilty to accidentally hitting a police helicopter while ‘eavesdropping’ on a crime scene near his Hollywood residence. .

The case has been going on since November of last year, when Andrew Hernandez was accused of ‘recklessly operating an unmanned aircraft’. At the time, he was trying to obtain more details of the said crime scene with the camera equipped in his drone, when the equipment collided with a police helicopter, damaging its fuselage and causing an emergency landing. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident.

Considering the nature of the helicopters, the episode culminated in a lucky outcome. The accident could have been fatal if the drone had collided with the aircraft’s rotor, effectively causing it to crash. Shortly after landing, police officers found the device and identified Andrew from footage recorded on a memory card.

Now, Andrew awaits the judgment of his sentence, which should take place on April 14. If guilty, he could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $ 250,000, about R $ 1.4 million.