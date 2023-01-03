The UK is fascinated by Kate Middleton, her stylish outfits and stunning appearance. Although she is considered the queen of recycling her outfits, every time she appears in public, it always adds to her charisma and glamour. Along with being the perfect representative of the royal family, she is also a true icon of the style of the Kingdom. Similarly, her children also have some similarities.

Prince George wears mom Kate Middleton's winter hat in new photo https://t.co/iwB8yB15V9 pic.twitter.com/gcQ1MUAFjC — Page Six (@PageSix) January 2, 2023

Recently, after Princess Charlotte of Wales and Middleton won the title of the most popular royal title of the year, another gesture of Prince George became the current muse. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George of Wales, has captivated the public with a sweet gesture dedicated to his mother.

Prince George cooks Kate Middleton and her sense of style

According to ThroneNews, the nine-year-old prince apparently repeated the trend of a knitted hat as his mother’s winter fashion. The Princess of Wales used her official Instagram profile to share a photo of the young prince, who looks adorable in a winter beanie hat. The photo was captioned: “From Berkshire to Buckingham.”

George was wearing a dark blue jacket in addition to her mother’s beanie. a family trip to Lapland with my father, the future king of the British throne, and his family. According to the report, the Princess of Wales wore the same hat in 2016 during a family trip to the French Alps. The Princess of Wales was dressed in a Mackage Mai-scented coat and turtleneck, as well as her trusty Chelsea boots from Blundstone and a hat with a fur support on top.

This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children have played in the snow pic.twitter.com/BXYjM0bdXs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2016

The last time the family of five was seen in public was on Christmas Day, when the entire monarchy gathered for a morning service in church. While Princess Charlotte wore a long red coat, her two brothers teamed up with their father, the future king, Prince William.

In this regard, fans were more than happy to watch a family of five stylish and elegant models. In each case, they kept the wardrobe style befitting the palace with a touch of modern trends. Before Christmas, at their concert, the family was dressed in shades of red and blue. The Christmas card itself also demonstrated how the family prefers to maintain sophistication, but stylishness in their everyday ensembles.

How did you like Prince George and his approach to Kate Middleton’s wardrobe?