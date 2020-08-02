MAMAMOO’s Hwasa triumphs in «Inkigayo» with «María»

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has won on SBS’s Inkigayo with Maria.

Hwasa has earned his second victory with Maria on the Inkigayo show. With 7889 points he surpassed Zico’s Summer Hate and Somi’s What You Waiting For. Take a look at the victory video:

Check out the fan comments below:

Hwasa you deserved it Proud of your queen 💞🥺😭 Somi would definitely win next time❤️

Poor Soyou😂 Jessi is a state of mind😘 Love Soyou Jessi Eric interaction🥰 Maria deserves more wins💪

SOMI IS SAD 🙁 WHEN WE GO TO GIVE HER FIRST WIN HUHU 🙁 MY HEART BREAKS

Congratulations baby, you deserve all the victories you have and will get in the future. I love you very much

PLEASE VOTE SOMI ON (MWAVE X WHOSFAN) FOR MCOUNTDOWN IDOL CHAM FOR SHOW CHAMPION WE GIVE SOMI A CATTLE DESERVING IT 🥺💖

I feel bad for Somi ♥ ️ but congratulations to Hwasa⭐

Jessi is very pretty. I feel like she and hwasa would get along very well. Just like your friendship with solar energy is so cute. Congratulations hwasa for the second victory !!

At Moomoos, we have a chance to win next week at inkigakyo, and if we keep streaming we can give our baby a triple crown. Come on

Congratulations to Hwasa from MAMAMOO for this victory at Inkigayo!




