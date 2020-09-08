MAMAMOO, ‘WANNA BE MYSELF’ MV Teaser Released

MAMAMOO announced that they would be releasing their surprise single “Wanna Be Myself” a few days ago.

On September 8 KST, this girl group under RBW Entertainment announced that they would be releasing a new single as a group to greet their fans.

As fans know, this is MAMAMOO’s first single to be released as a group this year and on September 9 at midnight, they have released a teaser video for the song.

In the teaser video, the members appear individually wearing sporty casual clothes before appearing as a group in white suits and performing their choreography.

It is known that MAMAMOO will be releasing their new single on September 10 at 6 p.m. KST. While waiting for the release of this surprise single, here is the teaser video they just released.



