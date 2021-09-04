MAMAMOO Begins to Release Member Teaser For Compilation Album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’

MAMAMOO has started releasing teaser photos of its members before returning with the compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’.

MAMAMOO does plan to release a compilation album titled ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ on September 15, 2021 at 18:00 KST.

Before releasing the album, now at midnight on Sunday (05/09) we get individual and group teaser photos from MAMAMOO.

This compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ will contain remake versions of their popular songs in the past as well as the addition of several new songs.

While waiting for MAMAMOO’s comeback with a compilation album, take a look at the members’ teaser photos below!