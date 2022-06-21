Mama June’s daughter Lorin “Pumpkin” demonstrates newborn twins

Lorin “Pumpkin” Shannon, the older sister of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star Alana Thompson, pleases fans with photos of the latest additions to the family — newborn twins Silus Ray and Stella Rene. The star of the reality show Pumpkin shares children, as well as 4-year-old daughter Ella and son Bentley, who is almost 1 year old, with her husband Josh Etherd, whom she married in 2018. It’s been a little over a month since Pumpkin gave birth by Caesarean section in Georgia. hospital, but now she’s ready to show off her lumps of joy.

In April, rumors began to circulate that in mid-June, the Aetherd family would increase by two. These rumors turned out to be almost true: Stella entered the world at 8:50 a.m. on May 19 with a weight of 6 pounds 1 ounce, and was immediately followed by Silus with a weight of 5 pounds 4 ounces. Throughout her pregnancy, 22-year-old Pumpkin remained silent about this. There were no updates on social networks, no loud announcement of the birth of children. Given the controversy surrounding June Shannon’s mom, it makes sense that Pumpkin would like to keep this important life update out of sight, especially since Bentley hasn’t turned 1 yet.

After spending a month trying to adapt to the life of a mother of two babies, Pumpkin shared with the public the charming first photos of her twins. The Sun published pictures of Pumpkin and Josh with their children and Alana, over whom Pumpkin received legal custody during the long absence of Mama June due to addiction. There’s also a cute photo of Silus sleeping on Josh’s shoulder, who celebrated his first Father’s Day this year as the father of five children, including Alana. Pumpkin told The Sun: “The family is really happy. It was difficult to adjust to three children under 1 year old and only five children in general, but it’s not something Josh and I couldn’t handle. It just means that life is a little more hectic, but in the end it’s worth it.”

Luckily, Pumpkin has Alana and their older sister Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon to look after them, as well as support from her aunt Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon. According to The Sun’s sources, “Doe Doe” was a bigger support system for Pumpkin than 42-year-old Mama June, who recently announced her wedding to 34-year-old Justin Stroud. I was at home,” the source said. “She wasn’t at their house to check on her or try to help.” Judging by June’s track record regarding men, this is not surprising. In the current season of The Road to Redemption, after participating in The Masked Singer with Alana, June forced her daughter to go home alone so she could visit her lover at the time, a 24-year-old girl named Jordan.

Although raising three babies, a toddler and a teenager will not be easy for Pumpkin, it seems she is determined to be a better mother than June. When Pumpkin found out that 16-year-old Alana was talking to 20-year-old Dralin Karswell, she contacted him privately to set boundaries and make sure he wouldn’t harm her sister. Josh is also extremely protective of the former “Here comes Honey Boo Boo” star, a trait that will undoubtedly pass to his biological children.