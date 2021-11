‘MAMA 2021’ Announces Complete Nominations for All Categories Today!

The prestigious year-end event, ‘MAMA 2021‘ will be held in the near future.

Ahead of the event, various nominations for all categories have been announced by ‘MAMA 2021‘ for activities on December 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, ‘MAMA 2021‘ also hooked K-Pop icon legend, Lee Hyori as the host of the program. Lee Hyori also became the first female MC in the history of ‘MAMA’.

The following is a list of the nominees separated by category for the upcoming ‘MAMA 2021‘.

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

HEIZE

IU

LISA

ROSE

TAEYEON

BEST MALE ARTIST

BAEKHYUN

D.O

KAI

KANG DANIEL

LEE MU JIN

BEST NEW MALE ARTIST

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

EPEX

MIRAE

P1HARMONY

BEST NEW FEMALE ARTIST

AESPA

JO YURI

Kwon Eunbi

LIGHTSUM

STAYC

BEST FEMALE GROUP

(G)I-DLE

BRAVE GIRLS

ITZY

OH MY GIRL

TWICE

BEST MALE GROUP

BTS

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray KIDS

TXT

BEST BAND PERFORMANCE

10CM – SLEEPLESS IN SEOUL

CN BLUE – THEN, NOW AND FOREVER

DAY6 – YOU MAKE ME

JANNABI – A THOUGHT ON AN AUTUMN NIGHT

NFLYING – MOONSHOT

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE

AKMU – NAKKA

DAVICHI – JUST HUG ME

HEIZE – HAPPEN

IU – CELEBRITY

LEE MU JIN – TRAFFIC LIGHT

BEST OST

10CM – BORROW YOUR NIGHT

CHO JUNG SEOK – I LIKE YOU

CHOI YUREE – WISH

LE MU JIN – RAIN AND YOU

Yang YOSEOP & JUNG EUNJI – LOVE DAY

BEST COLLABORATION

AKMU & IU – NAKKA

COLDPLAY & BTS – MY UNIVERSE

GAEKO & KWON JINAH – I FEEL LIKE

HYORIN & DASOM – SUMMER OR SUMMER

RAIN & JYP – SWITCH TO ME

BEST HIP HOP & URBAN MUSIC

ASH ISLAND – MELODY

CHANGMO – GJD

JESSI – WHAT TYPE OF X

MINO – RUNAWAY

YUMDDA – 9UCCI

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP

AESPA – NEXT LEVEL

ITZY – IN THE MORNING

OH MY GIRL – DUN DUN DANCE

RED VELVET – QUEENDOM

STAYC – ASAP

TWICE – ALCOHOL FREE

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE GROUP

BTS – BUTTER

NCT 127 – STICKER

NCT DREAM – HOT SAUCE

SHINEE – DON’T CALL ME

Stray KIDS – THUNDEROUS

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE SOLO

BAEKHYUN – BAMBI

HYUNA – I’M NOT COOL

LISA – LALISA

ROSE – ON THE GROUND

SOMI – DUMB DUMB

TAEYEON – WEEKEND

Did your idol become one of the candidates from the various categories above?