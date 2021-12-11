MAMA 2021: All the winning artists in the K-Pop awards

This is the complete list of winners of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony. AESPA, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, BTS and more artists were crowned with their musical works during the year, who were the winners?

Finally! At dawn on December 11 (on this side of the world) the 2021 MAMA Awards were delivered from South Korea, with no one but Lee Hyori as the official presenter, an institution in the world of K-Pop.

Throughout the event, fans enjoyed impressive performances and the announcement of the resounding winners to different categories, with the award-winning K-Pop bands and soloists with the most impact in the industry.

BTS, IU, TWICE AND ALL THE WINNING ARTISTS OF THE MNET ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS 2021

Best New Female Artist: AESPA

Best New Male Artist: ENHYPEN

KTO Breakout Artist: Brave Girls

Popularity Award: Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10

Stray kids

NCT Dream

NCT 127

ENHYPEN

TXT

Bts

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

SEVENTEEN

TREASURE

TWICE

Best performance in band category: JANNABI

Favorite Asian Artist: INI

Best Asian Artist Japan: JO1

Best Hip-Hop and Urban Music: ASH ISLAND with MELODY

Best dance performance in the female group category: AESPA with Next Level

Daesang TikTok Album of the Year: BTS with BE

Best Drama OST: Jo Jung Suk with Like You for Hospital Playlist 2

Favorite International Artist: Ed Sheeran

Daesang TikTok Icon of the Year: BTS

Daesang TikTok Song of the Year: Butter

Daesang TikTok Artist of the Year: BTS

Favorite TikTok moment: BTS

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Artist Group Category: TWICE

Best Male Group Dance Performance: BTS

Best Female Artist: IU

Best Vocal Performance: IU with Celebrity

Top Male Artist: EXO’s Baekhyun

Best Solo Dance Performance: BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Best Collaboration: AKMU and IU with NAKKA

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk with BTS

Best Producer of the Year: Teddy with LALISA for BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Best Songwriter of the Year: Yoo Young Jin with AESPA’s Savage

Best Engineer of the Year: Gu Jong Pil and Kwon Nam Woo with IU’s Celebrity

Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens with BTS’s Butter

Best Choreographer of the Year: Leejung Lee with BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MONEY

Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E with BTS’s Butter

Best Asian Mandarin Artist: Accusefive

Best Asian Thai Artist: Tilly Birds

Best Asian Artist Indonesian Category: Anneth

Best Vietnamese Artist: QUÂN A.P

Best Japanese Artist: ADO

Best New Chinese Artist: Anson Lo

Best New Thai Artist: Sprite X GUYGEEGEE

Best New Indonesian Artist: Lyodra

Best New Vietnamese Artist: Hoàng Duyên

