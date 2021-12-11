MAMA 2021: All the winning artists in the K-Pop awards

This is the complete list of winners of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony. AESPA, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, BTS and more artists were crowned with their musical works during the year, who were the winners?
Finally! At dawn on December 11 (on this side of the world) the 2021 MAMA Awards were delivered from South Korea, with no one but Lee Hyori as the official presenter, an institution in the world of K-Pop.
Throughout the event, fans enjoyed impressive performances and the announcement of the resounding winners to different categories, with the award-winning K-Pop bands and soloists with the most impact in the industry.
BTS, IU, TWICE AND ALL THE WINNING ARTISTS OF THE MNET ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS 2021
Best New Female Artist: AESPA
Best New Male Artist: ENHYPEN
KTO Breakout Artist: Brave Girls
Popularity Award: Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10
Stray kids
NCT Dream
NCT 127
ENHYPEN
TXT
Bts
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
SEVENTEEN
TREASURE
TWICE
Best performance in band category: JANNABI
Favorite Asian Artist: INI
Best Asian Artist Japan: JO1
Best Hip-Hop and Urban Music: ASH ISLAND with MELODY
Best dance performance in the female group category: AESPA with Next Level
Daesang TikTok Album of the Year: BTS with BE
Best Drama OST: Jo Jung Suk with Like You for Hospital Playlist 2
Favorite International Artist: Ed Sheeran
Daesang TikTok Icon of the Year: BTS
Daesang TikTok Song of the Year: Butter
Daesang TikTok Artist of the Year: BTS
Favorite TikTok moment: BTS
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Female Artist Group Category: TWICE
Best Male Group Dance Performance: BTS
Best Female Artist: IU
Best Vocal Performance: IU with Celebrity
Top Male Artist: EXO’s Baekhyun
Best Solo Dance Performance: BLACKPINK’s Rosé
Best Collaboration: AKMU and IU with NAKKA
Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk with BTS
Best Producer of the Year: Teddy with LALISA for BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Best Songwriter of the Year: Yoo Young Jin with AESPA’s Savage
Best Engineer of the Year: Gu Jong Pil and Kwon Nam Woo with IU’s Celebrity
Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens with BTS’s Butter
Best Choreographer of the Year: Leejung Lee with BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MONEY
Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E with BTS’s Butter
Best Asian Mandarin Artist: Accusefive
Best Asian Thai Artist: Tilly Birds
Best Asian Artist Indonesian Category: Anneth
Best Vietnamese Artist: QUÂN A.P
Best Japanese Artist: ADO
Best New Chinese Artist: Anson Lo
Best New Thai Artist: Sprite X GUYGEEGEE
Best New Indonesian Artist: Lyodra
Best New Vietnamese Artist: Hoàng Duyên
Another event that you cannot miss and should be on your agenda is… SMTOWN 2022: All about the free concert of AESPA, NCT and more. : 0