Maluma and The Weeknd pose together. Cooperation?

Through their respective social networks, the singers The Weeknd and Maluma shared a photograph where they pose together before the camera, which sparked rumors of a possible musical collaboration, which has caused great fury among their fans.

Both The Weeknd and Maluma shared the photograph on their respective Instagram accounts without giving any information about it, which is why doubts arose among their followers about whether that image belongs to a music video or is simply a photo session.

The fact of seeing the Canadian singer next to the Colombian reggaeton player caused a great uproar on social networks, this because both artists are of totally different genres, and even their names took over the main Internet trends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLnjEUnqou/?utm_source=ig_embed

Will the Weeknd be in the remix of ‘Hawaii’?

Several days ago an image extracted from the credits of the music video of ‘Hawaii’ began to circulate on YouTube where The Weeknd’s name was shown as part of the remix of this song, although until then neither Maluma nor the interpreter of ‘Blinding Lights ‘they had spoken about it.

The theme of ‘Hawaii’, belonging to his latest album ‘Papi Juancho’, has managed to become a success, because in addition to having more than 421 million visits on YouTube 3 months after its premiere, it has also appeared in the top places on the most important popularity charts in the United States and Latin America.



