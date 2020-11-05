Maluma and The Weeknd launch new version of ‘Hawaii’

Maluma continues to break success with the song ‘Hawaii’ and now the singer revealed a tremendous surprise by presenting a new version of the single in collaboration with The Weeknd.

As we told you in Somagnews, Maluma and The Weeknd were preparing a collaboration and the result came this Thursday, when the singers released a new surprise bilingual version of “Hawaii”.

With the latter singing the opening verses in English and the chorus in Spanish. In other words, this was not a last minute remix, let’s put this together, but a collaboration.

Still, recording the song, filming the video, and releasing it on Thursday jointly between Sony Music Latin and RCA took just a month.

Maluma originally didn’t want to remix, said Miguel Lua, who oversees Maluma’s music career and strategy in association with WK president Walter Kolm.

It turns out that Maluma doesn’t have bilingual remixes, and in this particular case, he wasn’t looking for one. “But we argued that if we ever did a remix, no matter who it was, it had to be somebody great … I had a short list of artists I wanted to work with in general,” he stated.

Maluma positions himself with ‘Hawaii’

When ‘Hawaii’ became a smash hit in August, topping Billboard’s global charts in the US, and several artists, including mainstream stars, called to request a remix, shares Sony Music’s Latin president USA “A song with those kinds of numbers generates interest,” explains Gallardo.

But nothing was even discussed until Lua got a call from Sal Slaiby, The Weeknd’s manager. Slaiby’s and Maluma’s team already had a working relationship because they collaborated with French Montana, and at one point there were talks to include Doja Cat on Maluma’s current album, Papi Juancho.

“On October 5, I got a call from Sal, thinking it was about Doja Cat, and he told me that The Weeknd was considering doing something for the Latin market and that Maluma had five song options to send him.”

Lua had a better idea. “I said we were considering a remix of ‘Hawaii’, and The Weeknd is on our list.”

Literally minutes later, Slaiby called again and said that The Weeknd loved “Hawaii” and that he was already brainstorming ideas for the song.



