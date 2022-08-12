Malik Willis reacted honestly to the preseason debut

Former Auburn and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis made his NFL debut for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Willis went 6 of 11 for 107 yards and made five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in the 23-10 loss. After the game, he had some thoughts about his debut.

Speaking to the media after the game, Willis admitted that he compensated for the game that he could not do with his hand by running. He said he needed to learn not to do that.

“I just made up for it with my feet. However, we cannot continue to rely on this,” Willis said. “But that’s what the preseason is for—so you can just see these things against a live defense that we haven’t played before.”

Willis wanted to make it clear that he does not predetermine his game. He said he did his best to go through his progression and would review the film to see what happened.

“I mean, all you do is go out and play the game,” Willis said. “You don’t have a game like ‘I have to pass in this game.’ I have to control the ball in this game.” You’re just playing a game. I probably ran it a little more than I threw it tonight. That’s why we have to watch the movie. But I don’t know. We’ll see it in the movie.”

After graduating from college, Malik Willis was considered one of the best promising quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a result, he became the third quarterback outside the board, and the Tennessee Titans grabbed him in the third round of the draft.

Willis is not applying for a place in the starting lineup, as Ryan Tannehill is still busy. He’s pretty firmly entrenched as a backup this year.

His NFL debut was mixed. We’ll probably see a bit more from him in the next two preseason games as they tighten things up.