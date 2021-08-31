Malignant: James Wan Horror Wins Trailer With Bizarre Scenes

Malignant: The Malignant horror film won a new trailer on Tuesday (31). Directed by Malignant Summons James Wan, the film will tell the story of Madison, a woman who has bizarre visions of murders, and worse, as they happen.

The video released by Warner Bros Pictures and HBO Max reveals previously unreleased scenes from the film, which will feature Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie in the main cast.

From the trailer, it’s possible to notice that Wan goes back to the origins, with low budget and similar look to the horror movies previously directed, like Malignant Summons, Mortal Games and Supernatural. The screenplay was written with Akela Cooper.

Maligno opens in theaters on September 10th.