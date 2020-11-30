Maldives: Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi Netflix

This Monday (30), Netflix officially announced its new Brazilian series. It is about Maldives, a production starring Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi. The cast also includes Sheron Menezes, Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Samuel Melo, Romani, Danilo Mesquita, Guilherme Winter and Natalia Klein.

The plot will address a luxury condominium located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. In it, we will meet Liz (Bruna Marquezine) from Goiás when she moves to the capital of Rio in search of a reunion with her mother. However, she ends up getting involved in other mysteries and meeting several characters full of secrets.

The drama, as described in the presentation video, will focus on the residents of the Maldives Condominium, which ends up giving the series its name. In the announcement, the cast gathers and discusses some alleged leaks related to production. Everything is arranged with an atmosphere of acid humor and much debauchery.

Manu Gavassi’s character will be Milene, who will be seen in the series with an apparently perfect life. She is married to plastic surgeon Victor Hugo (played by Klebber Toledo). Another important character for the plot is Rayssa (played by Sheron Menezes), who currently lives as a musical businesswoman after being an axé singer. Her husband is Cauã (Samuel Melo), former singer of his band.

In this context, the public will also meet Kat (Carol Castro) and Gustavo (Guilherme Winter), a couple full of small family problems and others not so familiar. To close the team, we also have Verônica (Natalia Klein) and Miguel (Danilo Mesquita), characters that will be a little more detached from the context of the condominium.

Through the video, you can already feel that the series will have a relaxed atmosphere and full of interesting nuances. The launch is scheduled for 2021.



