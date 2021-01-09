Malcolm & Marie: see movie trailer starring Zendaya

After taking the Emmy, it looks like Zendaya (Euphoria) is ready for the Oscars. Her new film, Malcolm & Marie, won an official trailer on Netflix and everything indicates that she has great chances to compete for the award.

John David Washington (Tenet) and Zendaya live the couple formed by the film director Malcolm and his girlfriend Marie, who return home after the premiere of a new film and end up confronting the dilemmas of their own relationship while waiting for criticisms of the project. Check out the trailer:

With only Zendaya and Washington in the cast, the film was shot with the entire team in a quarantine bubble during the pandemic. The fact that the story has only one location also facilitated the isolation when recording.

Directed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria showrunner), Malcolm & Marie is a bet from Netflix for the awards season. According to IndieWire, the platform reportedly disbursed $ 30 million to obtain the rights to the film.

Despite Netflix’s campaign for Zendaya to compete for the Best Actress award, she may have Viola Davis (The Supreme Voice of the Blues) in the running.

Malcolm & Marie will premiere on February 5 on Netflix.