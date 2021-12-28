Malcolm in the Middle: Find out who was the outstanding actress who died suddenly

Malcolm in the Middle, thanks to its seven seasons, has become one of the most acclaimed series by the public. Although it ran for six years, this comedy show touched the hearts of an entire generation, as the antics of the little brothers have been etched in the memory of FOX viewers.

This success, managed to bring to fame all the actors who played their role as actors, including the grandmother of the protagonist and mother of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) Ida Welker (Cloris Leachman). The grandmother of the protagonists appeared in several episodes, and more than one of us got a laugh with her character so firm of her.

However, unfortunately Cloris Leachman passed away at 94 years of age unexpectedly. The actress’s daughter, Dinah, confirmed that her death occurred during the night of January 27, 2021, inside her residence in the town of Encinitas, in California, United States.

Due to the circumstances of her death, everything clearly indicates that the causes were natural, however, it was an unexpected departure for the family, who did not know that that night was going to be the last time they would have by her side. Chloris.

However, despite her regrets, her family remembers her every day with much affection and appreciation, as they detailed: “She had the best life you could wish for someone, from beginning to end. She left us all with a lot of love and affection ”.

In Malcolm in the Middle the character was hated by the entire Malcolm family, since they used to have various arguments and altercations between them. On the other hand, Cloris Leachman began her career in the 70s after participating in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, winning two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for best television actress.

In turn, in 2000 Leachman won a round of accolades for her role as grumpy Grandma Ida in Malcolm in the Middle. She won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Comedy Actress in 2006 for the role of her. And with great pride, she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.