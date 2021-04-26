Malaria Vaccine: The Most Effective Vaccine Is Coming!

Malaria vaccine has been developed in its effective version so far. The vaccine, developed by Oxford University researchers, showed a 77 percent effect. Scientists announced the name of the Malaria vaccine as R21 / Matrix-M.

Malaria, transmitted by the bites of parasite-carrying mosquitoes, is a fatal disease manifested by symptoms of fever and chills. It kills an estimated 400,000 people each year, most of them children. Adrian Hill and colleagues from Oxford University are involved in the Covid-19 vaccine study with AstraZeneca.

In addition to the coronavirus vaccine, the team is also trying to develop a malaria vaccine. Researchers recently published the results of Phase 2b (late phase 2). The study reported the vaccine efficacy of 77 percent in the high-dose group and 71 percent in the low-dose group over the 12-month follow-up period. Researchers did not record any serious adverse events related to the Malaria vaccine.

Malaria is more dangerous than Covid-19 in Africa

Hill announced that they will produce at least 200 million doses of Malaria vaccine annually in partnership with the Serum Institute of India. In addition, Hill hopes the vaccine will be approved for use within the next 2 years. Adrian Hill emphasized that the malaria vaccine requires urgent use approval in Africa as soon as possible. Because the phase 3 trial results take 3 to 5 years to come out. During this time, at least 300,000 children die from malaria each year. The researcher conveyed his opinion on this issue to the AP news agency. “Malaria killed at least four times more people in Africa than Covid-19 last year,” Hill said. said.

Oxford University scientists conducted the Malaria vaccine study in the African country Burkina Faso. Charlemagne Ouedraogo, Minister of Health of Burkina Faso, made a statement to the AP on the issue. “Malaria is one of the leading causes of child mortality in Africa. We support the trials of the new vaccine candidate in Burkina Faso. ” He spoke in the form.

Malaria vaccine was 77 percent effective

So how did the researchers do the Malaria vaccine study? Scientists tried this randomized controlled trial on 450 participants aged 5 to 17 months. They divided the participants into three groups and gave the first two groups a low or high dose of the new vaccine. They administered rabies vaccine to the third group as a control group. The research team administered the doses largely before the peak malaria season (early May 2019 to early August 2019).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set a 75 percent effective rate target for the Malaria vaccine by 2030. R21 / Matrix-M was the first vaccine to reach this level. Phase 3 trials of the vaccine will be carried out on 4,800 African children in cooperation with the drug manufacturer Novavax and the Serum Institute of India.