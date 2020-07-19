Malala Yousafzai talks about BTS and the impact of their music

BTS’s work has reached Malala Yousafzai’s ears, her organization posted a message for Big Hit’s idols and fans. Malala Fund, the foundation of Malala Yousafzai, shared a message about the impact of BTS on ARMY’s life .

The boys of BTS, in addition to being one of the most important and successful music groups in the world, are now the voice of various campaigns against bullying, for acceptance and self-esteem .

One of the characteristics of the K-pop band formed by Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga and J-Hope is that they mix their artistic talents and abilities with a universal message , which they capture in each of their record materials. .

The impact of BTS is so great that recently the official social networks of ‘Malala Fund’, the foundation of Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, posted an interview with an ARMY from India .

One of BTS’s conceptual images for the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ was published on @ malalafund’s Instagram , in the description of the photograph you can read:

For Pankil Jhajhria, a 17-year-old student from India and a proud fan of @ bts.bighitofficial , the appeal of the South Korean septet goes beyond what is outside. Rather, it stems from BTS’s commitment to using music to promote positivity and self-acceptance.

Pankil Jhajhria explained that BTS helped her understand that it is not good to judge people because you never know what they could be going through, the student assured the 7 idols taught her to stop looking at herself from the perspective of society.

I am part of a movement. I have come so far in learning to love myself, in finding myself. I want that for every person in the world

The Bangtan Boys fan interview post already has over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments from ARMY who have read the text and share their feelings on how BTS has changed their lives.

WHO IS MALALA YOUSAFZAI?

Malala Yousafzai is a well – known civil rights activist for women and girls, she is originally from Pakistan, she was born on July 12, 1997 in the city of Mingora, she currently resides in England due to an attack she suffered in 2012, when only I was 15 years old. Malala is the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize at just 17 years old.

Boys BTS held an interview in exclusive in the program of Japanese television ' SONGS ' 7 idol were questioned about how they feel at being called 'The Beatles of the 21st century' and singers and rappers were very sincere in their answers.




