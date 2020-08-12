Making money by watching videos on CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap, recently acquired by Binance, launched a program where users can earn cryptocurrencies by watching educational videos.

CoinMarketCap, the data provider that Binance acquired, has launched an education reward program called “Earn” similar to the one Coinbase exchange does.

CoinMarketCap Earn (Kazan) allows users to watch and test training videos of supported Blockchain projects and win awards at the end. A maximum of $ 10 can be earned from each project’s token.

First campaign launched with Band Protocol: The reward is 160 thousand dollars

The first supported token in CoinMarketCap’s Earn project is Band Protocol, a cross-chain data oracle provider supported by Binance and Sequoia Capital. BAND tokens of 160 thousand dollars are offered within the program.

Start earning $BAND. 🔥 @BandProtocol is the first campaign to be launched on @CoinMarketCap Earn! How do you get $BAND? Watch videos, take a quiz. Each user earns up to $10 – no costs or trading risks. 😎 Plus, get entered into a $300 $BAND drawing!https://t.co/5pkg8l2wjC pic.twitter.com/3dfvVjCmS2 — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) August 12, 2020

According to the statements from the authorities, 2 projects will be highlighted each month in the program. The campaign of each project will continue for 8 days and a certain number of tokens will be offered.

US and Chinese will not be able to participate

Users living in the US and mainland China will not be able to participate in Earn programs. Coinbase, one of the largest exchanges, also has an “Earn” program. US citizens can participate in this program. The reward program of the Exchange; It supports 6 cryptocurrencies including XLM, ZEC, BAT, ZRX, EOS and DAI.

When asked why Binance did not directly launch the Kazan program, the CoinMarketCap spokesperson stated that the two companies are separate entities. Binance bought CoinMarketCap earlier this year for about $ 400 million.



