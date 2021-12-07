Makes Impatient, ATEEZ Releases Teaser For MV ‘The Real’

After previously making a comeback with the music video ‘Turbulence‘, now ATEEZ is back making ATINY flutter. The reason is, the teaser for the music video for the song ‘The Real‘ has been released by ATEEZ on December 8, 2021.

Through this short teaser, it can be seen that all ATEEZ members present various concepts for the MV which will be released on December 10, 2021.

Fans are certainly no stranger to one of ATEEZ’s songs, which they performed live through the survival program ‘Kingdom: Legendary War‘ in the final round.

You can see a short teaser of the MV ‘The Real‘ below.