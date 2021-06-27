Make Your Post Shareable On Facebook

Facebook users know the most basic fundamentals of the social network. You can see the content of other users, that of your favorite brands or even upload your own as a person or company page. But what you may not know is that you have the power to decide the impact of your publication and who shares it. We show you how to do it in the following paragraphs.

This is how you can share a Facebook post

Ok, yes, you may have more than assumed this is that a Facebook post can be shared. You are on your computer, you see a publication, you give it to share and you already have it placed on your profile. As simple as that. But what happens when you don’t see the share button directly? The first thing you have to know is that the publication is in the correct format, so there is no need to report a bug to Facebook.

What happens is that the owner has decided who can or cannot share a publication. The procedure is simple to carry out as it will only take a few clicks. We tell you in the following lines how you can do it quickly and from the beginning:

First of all, create your post

Write your thoughts or photos that you want to share

Under your profile click where it says friends

Choose who can see the post and launch it

So far nothing is out of the ordinary, since you can choose who can or cannot see your publication. But in case you didn’t know, this has an extra function that will help you prevent your publications from being shared on Facebook. By choosing for your publication to reach the whole world, you give permission for the sharing tool to appear and be distributed over the Internet through this button by the profiles of other users. Otherwise, you decide to disseminate the publication, so that only those closest to you or a group of users with whom you want to share something have access.

If you regret you can always edit the scope

You may think that this feature of removing the share button is something you should choose in advance. Nothing is further from reality. Luckily, as the author of the post, you can choose who a post is directed to at any time. All you have to do is press the ellipsis on the right side of the box and choose again between the options that we mentioned before.