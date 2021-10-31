Make Fans Baper, GFRIEND Members Reunion and Show Their Songs

GFRIEND members have finally met again since leaving the Source Music agency.

On Sunday (31/10), all GFRIEND members were known to attend the wedding of their stylist.

During the wedding ceremony, GFRIEND members sang their song entitled ‘Me Gustas Tu‘ as a congratulatory song to the bride and groom.

People close to them should get married often so that we can get gfriend reunion and performance #FromTodayOnWeAreGFRIEND pic.twitter.com/ozPPMyHZFD — ALY ||◺◊◿⁶|| IS SENDING BUDDIES VIRTUAL HUGS (@actressKSJ) October 31, 2021

The appearance of the GFRIEND members at the wedding immediately shocked the fans, who must have really missed them.

After appearing at the wedding, GFRIEND members also uploaded photos of them together on Instagram while hanging out at a restaurant.

Currently, several GFRIEND members are known to have found their respective agencies, while Eunha, Umji and SinB will debut as the VIVIZ trio.