Major leak about Google Pixel 5’s design and features

Google announced on September 30 that it will hold an event for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G smartphones, and even gave some tips about these phones. A new leak from WinFuture reveals the Pixel 5, Google’s future flagship, with almost all of its features and allows us to take the clearest view ever.

As rumored, the Pixel 5 will feature a Snapdragon 765G processor, complete with Qualcomm’s integrated X52 modem for 5G support. However, WinFuture says the phone will only support 5G sub 6GHz.

Apparently, the screen will carry a 6.0 inch 2340 x 1080 OLED panel in 19.5: 9 aspect ratio with 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also a selfie camera built into the screen hole, similar to the recently released 4A. Google also seems to have shrunk the “chin” section at the bottom of the screen to create a uniform frame around the screen.

There is a remarkable point; Touted as the main feature of last year’s Pixel 4, there is no radar-based Motion Sense array for motion controls and no in-display fingerprint scanner in any way. It seems Google is opting for a standard and rear-mounted option, but WinFuture doesn’t seem to have any photos of the back of the device to share yet. Complementing the specifications are 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4080mAh battery, IP68 waterproof and 18W USB-C fast charging.

Of course, considering it is a Pixel phone, the biggest feature of the new phone will probably be the cameras. Once again Google will present a phone with two sensors: a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12.2-megapixel telephoto camera, but both have a wider field of view. The main camera now shoots at 77 degrees, while the wide angle now has a 107 degree view angle. The front-facing camera similarly carries an 8-megapixel sensor (same as last year’s Pixel 4 series), but if there is any major improvement, as is usually the case with the Google phone, it will probably be on the software side, not the hardware side.

Google is expected to announce a number of new products on September 30, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, a new Google TV-based device and a new Nest smart speaker.



