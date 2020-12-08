Major innovation for YouTube live stream quality

YouTube is rolling out another feature for live stream quality. Previously, with the support for normal videos, videos with high contrast, shading and effects were presented to the audience. Now, this feature is also brought for live broadcasts, aiming to provide better image quality.

The feature brought for YouTube live broadcasts with a high number of views includes the technique of displaying colors more prominently. More beautiful images can be obtained thanks to the feature included in the cameras of cameras and smartphones.

YouTube live stream quality is improving

With the new feature, YouTube live streams will gain HDR support. In the technique called high-dynamic range, in other words “high dynamic range”, colors have more wide values. Thus, the colors shown on the image become real-life colors. This technique, which is used in normal video uploads, also applies to live broadcast.

This feature, which is used for YouTube live streaming quality, is not supported by all devices. The equipment used by the broadcast YouTuber and the devices used by the audience such as Android, iOS, computer, monitor and television also need support. It is stated that if the feature is supported, it can be used by all users who want to broadcast without limitation.

During the epidemic, video viewing times on YouTube increased, and in some countries, quality limits were applied to YouTube videos. It was stated that this was done for bandwidth and server protection.



