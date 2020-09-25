Major Fire Started at a Huawei R&D Center in China

It was reported that a major fire broke out at Huawei’s R&D center in Dongguan, China. At the moment, it has not yet been determined why the fire, which is reported to have not caused any loss of life, has occurred.

According to information reported by China’s local news outlet Global Times, a major fire has started in Huawei’s R&D center in Dongguan, China. In the information shared about the terrible incident, it was reported that there was no loss of life yet and the fire crews arrived at the scene.

When we look at the videos on social media, we see that the R&D center is in flames and the upper part is completely covered with gray smoke. Although some videos contain allegations of an explosion at the R&D center, no information was shared about the explosion at the present moment.

According to the information provided by the Global Times, it is estimated that there are not many people inside as the R&D center in Dongguan city is under construction. So far, no official statement has been made about the cause of the fire, but estimates are that a fire broke out with the ignition of materials such as cotton that could quickly catch fire.

The Chinese-based media organizations made the announcement of the fire in an interesting way. Global Times and Sixth Tone removed their posts shortly after they posted their first tweets about the incident. Another Chinese media outlet, The Paper, posted a video compilation about the fire on YouTube, but the video was shortly after.

Apart from these, many Chinese media organizations removed their posts after sharing about the fire, after a while they shared it again with a new statement added.

Images of the fire at the Huawei R&D center



