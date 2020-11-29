Major Events in the Alternative History of the Show

The “what if” episode happened on Grey’s Anatomy season 8 and is titled “If / Then”, in reference to the song of the same name by Rad Kass. A simple change like Ellis (Meredith’s mother) didn’t have Alzheimer’s changed everything.

As mentioned above, in this timeline, Meredith’s mother Ellis is alive and well, however one thing that didn’t change was Ellis’s arrogance and coldness, and she continued to push Meredith to be better at Grey’s Anatomy.

Even so, Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith had a much happier family life than in the main timeline, but that also brought big changes to other aspects of her personal life.

In this Grey’s Anatomy timeline, Meredith and Derek weren’t together, and instead, she was in a relationship with Alex Karev. Another big change is that Cristina Yang was not Meredith’s “person”, and that role went to April Kepner.

In fact, Meredith and Cristina couldn’t stand each other in this timeline, but one thing that didn’t change about Cristina is that she had an affair with an assistant, none other than Preston Burke, which earned her the dislike of her colleagues at Grey’s. Anatomy.

While Meredith had a happier life, Lexie Grey’s was quite depressing and harsh. In this version of Grey’s Anatomy, Lexie was not an intern, nor had she gone to medical school, but was a drug addict whose mother died of a “stomach problem.”



