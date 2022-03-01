Major Development: Binance Makes Dates For These 5 Cryptocurrencies

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has released a new announcement today. According to the announcement published by Binance, the platform announced that it will delist 5 cryptocurrencies as a result of considering various factors.

Here are 5 altcoins that Binance will delist;

Binance Delists These 5 Altcoins

Binance announced that it will delist BCD, CND, MTH, NCASH and YOYO from the platform, as a result of taking into account a number of factors, along with its share on its official Twitter account.

Here is the full statement made by Binance;

“At Binance, we periodically review every digital asset we list to ensure it continues to meet the high level of standards we expect. When a coin or coin no longer meets this standard or the industry changes, we do a more in-depth review and potentially remove it from the list. We believe this best protects all of our users.

We take several factors into account when conducting these reviews. Here are some of the factors that led us to decide to delist a digital asset:

The team’s commitment to the project

Level and quality of development activity

Trading volume and liquidity

Network stability and security against attacks

Network / smart contract stability

Public communication level

Respond to our periodic due diligence requests

Evidence of unethical/dishonest behavior or negligence.

Contribution to a healthy and sustainable crypto ecosystem”

Binance to Stop Trading on March 8

Binance announced that it will stop the transactions for cryptocurrencies to be delisted on March 8, 2022 at 12:00 Turkish time.

Binance delist made the following statements in its statement;

“Based on our most recent reviews, we have decided to remove and stop trading on all trading pairs for the following tokens at 2022-03-08 09:00 AM (UTC):

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)

Cindicator (CND)

Monetha (MTH)

Nitro Network (NCASH)

YOYOW (YOYO)

Please note:

The full trading pairs that have been removed are: BCD/BTC, CND/BTC, MTH/BTC, NCASH/ETH, and YOYO/BTC. All trade orders will be automatically removed after trading stops on each respective trading pair. To view your assets after trading has stopped, please make sure you do not select “Hide small assets” on your Funds page.

Deposits of these tokens will not be credited to your account after 2022-03-09 00:00 AM (UTC). Withdrawal of these coins and tokens from Binance will continue to be supported until 00:00 (UTC) 2022-06-09.”