Apple today announced two new global radios broadcasting live on Apple Music for music fans in 165 countries. The flagship global radio station Beats 1 will be named Apple Music 1 starting today, and two new radio stations will be launched: Apple Music Hits will play everyone’s favorite songs from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, and Apple Music Country is country-style music. will broadcast.

Since the launch of Apple Music in 2015, Beats 1 has become one of the world’s most-streamed radio stations, Apple said, with its unique program that consistently includes the best artist interviews, global exclusive broadcasts, and premieres. it created news stories. Throughout its development, Beats 1 formed a close relationship with the artist community and advocated man-made selections and discoveries. This approach will be continued at all three stations.

“Beats 1, which has captured all the important moments of the music culture for five years, has highlighted the human-made curation and has connected the audience with the special programs of the most innovative, beloved and respected people of the music world.” “Now Apple Music Radio is providing a unique global platform for artists of all genres to talk, create and share music with their fans, and that’s just the beginning,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music, Beats and International Content. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities that bring listeners from all over the world with their favorite music. ”

Beats 1 renamed to Apple Music 1

Major changes in Apple Music radios and two new radios Apple Music 1 with cutting edge studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London; The hub for pop culture conversations and artist-led programs, and a worldwide destination for artists from around the world to present their new music, report on new developments, and talk directly with their fans. Apple Music 1 broadcasts under the leadership of milestone hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd and Travis Mills, and Action Bronson, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne Includes new shows from many artists such as Aitch, Kerwin Frost, HAIM, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, Travis Scott, Young MA, as well as programs hosted by the biggest names in music such as Frank Ocean, Vince Staples and The Weeknd.

J Balvin’s new show on Apple Music 1, the much-loved “¡Dale Play! There are also many programs dedicated to highlighting the vibrant rhythms of Latin music around the world, such as with Sandra Peña ”and“ La Fórmula Radio with El Guru ”. Apple Music 1 station also hosts the show “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” featuring the best local African music and artists.

“Apple Music is the home of artists, home of fans and home to incredible music,” said Zane Lowe, global creative director and presenter of Apple Music. He says, “I am an obsessive music lover. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them with the most established and important artists of today. Because when it comes to good music, there can be no separation between them and Apple Music fans just want to listen to good music. That’s all about Apple Music radio. ”

Meet Apple Music Hits

Apple Music Hits radio’s catalog is made up of the biggest songs fans know and love from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. Featuring ambitious new programs from important artists and presenters, the station brings listeners together with the stories behind the world’s most popular songs.

Apple Music Hits will lead the special programs of daily broadcast hosts Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos (“House of Strombo”), Jad Abumrad and Ari Melber. Fans will also be able to listen to new specials from artists such as Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, and Shania Twain.

Meet Apple Music Country

Radio is part of the country music culture and Apple Music Country empowers this experience for today’s listeners. As country music develops and spreads around the world, Apple Music Country aims to be a permanent address that includes every vein of this increasingly diverse music genre. The station offers a mix of today’s best music while also introducing fans to tomorrow’s stars and refreshing memories of the legendary artists and songs that have shaped country music in the past.

Apple Music Country’s talent roster features a wide variety of the world’s most exciting voices, including daily live show hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada and Tiera, and weekly shows Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney. Fans also include artists such as Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Balları, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. In addition to their new and special programs, they will be able to listen to special programs by legendary music producers and songwriters such as Dave Cobb, Jesse Frasure and Luke Laird, and names such as journalist Hunter Kelly.

Users can listen to Apple Music radio on iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod and on the web from music.apple.com, in short, anywhere they can access Apple Music. They can also ask Siri to play the “Apple Music 1”, “Apple Music Hits” or “Apple Music Country” station.



