Maisie Williams debuted with a shaved head, admitting that she washed her hair with a facial cleanser

Big chop! Maisie Williams presented a new image.

Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and other celebrities: Hair transformation in 2022

Read the article

The 25-year-old Game of Thrones actor made his Instagram debut on Saturday, July 30, and fans are obsessed. The actress shared a selfie of her freshly shaved head, showing in the caption that she uses a cleanser instead of shampoo. “Shampooing with cleanser>,” Williams wrote, adding “#3in1girlie.”

Maisie Williams Courtesy of Maisie Williams/Instagram

One fan, praising her new hairstyle, wrote: “Wow, that haircut looks amazing on you.” Another social network user commented: “Queeeeen! I wasn’t ready.” A third fan wrote, “SHE’S THE MOMENT.”

Jude Law’s model daughter Iris, who showed off her own haircut earlier in July, commented: “MAISIEEEE.”

Williams fans know that she often changes her image. The “Pistol” star dyed her hair blonde, platinum, purple, blue and gray. In addition, she played with the length, moving from pixie haircuts to fashionable foreheads. Williams also famously lightened her eyebrows at the Brit Awards 2021.

However, her most outstanding hair change is, perhaps, her decision to dye her hair pink after the finale of the series “Game of Thrones”.

“I painted it because I didn’t want to work,” Williams told Rolling Stone in 2019. — That’s a pretty good way to stop it. And I just feel so good, so me. All my youth I struggled, trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but at the same time be a blank canvas as an actor.”

Winter is coming again: everything we know about the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon”

She continued, “I love pink so much. I’ve been pretending for so long that my favorite color is green. I thought I wouldn’t be a feminist if my favorite color was pink. And then I decided it was fucking stupid.”

Williams went on to talk about her appearance, especially her body image, in an interview with Vogue published the same year. The “New Mutants” actress said that the role of Arya Stark in the HBO drama undermined her self-confidence.

“Around the second or third season, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman,” she told the publication. “But Arya was still trying very hard to disguise herself as a boy.”

The actress revealed that the wardrobe and makeup department had to make her less feminine for her portrayal of Arya as Williams’ body developed. This experience, as she recalled to Vogue, undermined her self-confidence.

About last night: Take a look at the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and beyond

“I had very short hair and it was constantly covering me with dirt and shading my nose, so it looked very wide and I looked very manly,” she said. “They also put this belt on my chest to smooth out the growth that had begun. I don’t know, six months a year it was terrible, and for a while I was a little ashamed.”

When the show ended, Williams said she planned to experiment with styles that were more suited to her personal taste.

“So, you know that we have a new phase of my style. For example, it’s nice to look more feminine, have a real waist and, you know, embrace the body that I have,” she said.