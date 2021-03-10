Maintenance Work for Tron Network on Binance

Crypto currency exchange Binance has announced that a maintenance work will be carried out on Tron Network (TRX) based wallets.

Binance stated in its March 10 announcement that a general maintenance work will be carried out for wallets that are compatible with Tron Network (TRX). The exchange will suspend some transactions while running.

Accordingly, withdrawals with Tron Network (TRX) will be suspended on March 11. It has been announced that the maintenance work, which is expected to start at 06:00, will take an estimated 30 minutes.