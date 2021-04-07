Mainstream: Andrew Garfield buys trailer on influencers

The first trailer for the movie Mainstream, the satire by Gia Coppola, starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke, was released. The film, which tells the story of a woman in search of online fame who starts making videos on YouTube with a charming stranger, opens in theaters, digital and domestic on May 7 in the USA.

Garfield’s character, who in the trailer is making videos under the name No One Special, represents social media celebrities and those who have achieved a level of fame for “promoting a lifestyle of doing and saying nothing”, such as the Frankie’s friend (Hawke) reminds her. But when the girl, working at a dead end and frustrated with her own life, is pulled into the orbit of the Special Nobody, she realizes that her desire to become famous – and her sudden rise to public notoriety – may be the only one thing to ruin both of them.

The film is by director Gia Coppola, creator of Palo Alto, 2013, who also serves as co-writer of the project along with Tom Stuart. In addition to Hawke and Garfield, the project also stars Nat Wolff (Paper Towns, Home Again) and Jason Schwartzman (Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel), as well as Alexa Demie, Johnny Knoxville and Jake Paul.

Producers include Coppola, Garfield, Fred Berger, Lauren Bratman, Jake Heller, Siena Oberman, Francisco Rebelo de Andrade, Enrico Saraiva, Alan Terpins and Zac Weinstein.

Check out the official trailer.

Mainstream’s official synopsis describes: “a young girl (Maya Hawke) who thinks she has found a way to internet stardom when she starts making videos on YouTube with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of the viral celebrity threatens ruin both. In today’s society focused on social networks, what constitutes popularity, how we struggle to be creative in a modern era of “cool”, what it is like to grow with a presence on social media. MAINSTREAM will leave you analyzing your relationship with social media while acting as a fairy tale that warns about what our culture values ​​and the psychological dangers that can come with it ”.

Mainstream will be released in select cinemas, on digital platforms and on demand video on May 7 in the United States. A date for arrival in Brazil has not yet been released.