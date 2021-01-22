Maiden, Resident Evil Village demo with Ray Tracing

Today (21), Capcom announced during Resident Evil Direct that Resident Evil: Village will get a demo called Maiden, which is exclusive to PS5. The other consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC) will also have another demo, but only in the fall (which runs from March to June).

The Maiden demo has no combat and offers players just a scenario to explore, ideal for getting a feel for the game, seeing the new generation graphics and feeling the DualSense functions. Check out:

Following what we saw in Resident Evil 7 (who remembers the dummy finger?), Maiden can be a good choice for anyone who is very excited about the game. According to Nibel, Twitter insider, the demonstration does not take place in the main story or in the same period of time. In addition, there will be references to the demo in the final game and it will support 3D Audio and Ray Tracing.