Maid Of Sker Will Be Released On PS5 And Xbox Series X / S In Late May

Wales Interactive announced this week that it will release a version of Maid of Sker on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S on May 26, which is a great opportunity for those who have not yet tried the game on other platforms. According to the developer, we can expect the following improvements in the new consoles:

PS5

4K resolution with 30 frames per second in fidelity mode.

1440p resolution with 60 frames per second in performance mode.

Use of DuelSense haptic feedback to feel footsteps, shots, when it hits something, when it heals, etc.

Use of adaptive triggers to have better control of the game’s various weapons.

Textures resolution has been improved.

Charging time has been improved, taking just a second now (on PS4, it was common to wait between 10 and 15 seconds).

Xbox Series X / S

On the Xbox Series X: 4K resolution at 30 frames or 1440p at 60 frames per second.

On the Xbox Series S: Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second.

Textures have improved resolution

Loading time has been improved.

In addition to these improvements, it is worth mentioning that the developer also mentioned that it will provide a free update for the platforms on which Maid of Sker had previously been released. With this update, the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions will receive some first-person shooting modes that will already be included in the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

The expectation is that everything will be available on the same day, so whoever bought another version of the game before, will not have to wait to have the same new content that users of new generation consoles will have on the first day.