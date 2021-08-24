Maid: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Drama Series

This Tuesday, the 23rd, Netflix released the trailer for Maid, its new drama series. Created by Molly Smith Metzler, the production is based on the book Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, by American writer Stephanie Land.

In the images, we can see Alex leading a difficult life as a maid as she narrates the story of the character in the book she is writing.

Check it out in full below:

“I’m working on a woman’s story. She lives in a big, pretty house, the kind of house that makes a magazine cover. She is a personal trainer and financial advisor. She’s been to the Louvre more than once. She spends entire Saturdays giving hot stone massages and reading her first edition books. No long lines to stand in, no time cards to punch. She has the luxury of time. She wakes up every morning to a view of the ocean, as if it existed just for her. She has time to bake seven pies from scratch if she wants to,” said the character in the trailer.

According to the Netflix website, fans of the platform can look forward to an exciting story of a desperate and resilient mother to give her daughter Maddy a better future.

Maid: Learn about the new Netflix series

Maid will debut on the streaming platform on October 1st. The series is created by Molly Smith Metzler, who also executive produced the show alongside John Wells, Erin Jontow, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom and Land.

The cast is composed of Margaret Qualley as Alex, Nick Robinson as Sean, Anika Noni Rose as Regina, Andie MacDowell as Paula, Tracy Vilar as Yolanda and Billy Burke as Hank.

Recording of the production began in September 2020 and ended in April this year. So far, Maid will feature a 10-episode season.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any news about movies and series!