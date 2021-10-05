Maid: Meet The Netflix Miniseries That Is Captivating Fans

Maid: If you follow the world of series, you may have already noticed that in recent days there is only talk about Round 6, a South Korean production by Netflix. However, another series that is quietly climbing into the Top 10 of the platform is Maid, which is currently among the 5 most watched productions on Netflix Brasil.

Maid’s plot

“After leaving behind an abusive relationship and finding a job as a cleaning lady, a woman struggles to support her daughter and build a better future,” reads the official synopsis. The plot is adapted from the book Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, a bestselling autobiography written by Stephanie Land.

The story of Land, as lived by Margaret Qualley (Once upon a time… Hollywood and Death Note) drew attention for addressing all the determination of a single mother to ensure the best future for her daughter, in the midst of poverty and psychological abuse.

In addition to Qualley, the series features Nick Robinson, Andie MacDowell, Raymond Ablack, Billy Burke, Aimme Carrero, Tracy Vilar and Anika Noni Rose.