Magnum PI: Jay Hernández and Perdita Weeks react after the drastic decision of CBS

It was on May 11, 2018 that the CBS broadcast network first launched the reboot of Magnum PI, the criminal investigation series adapted from the original drama that aired in the 1980s. The show, reached its conclusion last week as fans remained hopeful that season 5 would arrive in the fall of 2022.

This Thursday the news broke that after a long day of conversation with the production company, the executives of the CBS network made the drastic decision to cancel Magnum PI after remaining on the air for four fascinating action-packed seasons.

So far, neither CBS nor the production of the program have commented on the reasons that led to the cancellation of the series, despite the fact that reports indicate that the program maintained good ratings in terms of audience levels. Without a doubt, this represented a blow to the viewers of Magnum PI, who do not finish processing the news.

Magnum PI lead Jau Hernandez, 24 hours after the cancellation news broke, took to social media Friday to address CBS’s decision on the fate of the hit crime series.

“All good things must come to an end. We have memories that I will always be grateful for and thank you to each and every one of you for going on this wild ride with us,” the star said. “It’s all love. Until next time.”

In its fourth and now final season, Magnum P.I. averaged 7.4 million total viewers, according to reports. The show rated well for CBS on Fridays, earning numbers comparable to the network’s other primetime offerings.

In addition to Hernandez, Magnum PI also starred Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. However, only the interpreters of Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins have spoken after the cancellation of the series in which they were in charge from 2018 until its conclusion last week, which presented a story that did not really feel like a season finale. , mainly because the narrative did not offer a suitable romantic ending for the main characters.

“That’s Aloha from us at Magnum PI,” Weeks shared on Instagram.

“Thank you so much to everyone who turned the wheels for four years on the wildest ride of my life,” Weeks added. “Ohana forever. And applause for the best research partner a girl could ask for.”