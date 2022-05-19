Magnum PI: CBS revealed the reason why the drama was canceled after 4 seasons

Magnum PI, is the reboot of the successful series of the same name that starred Tom Selleck in the 1980s. Premiered in 2018, the program remained on the air uninterruptedly and managed to get fully into the hearts of millions of fans. around the world, who followed season after season the action adventures in which Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernández) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) were always immersed.

Magnum PI fans received the final episode of season 4 on their screens on May 5. They were then shocked to learn that this installment had become the series conclusion, following CBS executives’ decision to cancel the hit crime drama.

Importantly, Magnum PI managed to get a decent run in its fourth season for CBS, averaging 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 with a week of DVR as a factor, according to the most recent reports. A figure that remained stable over the years.

The truth is that fans of magnum PI expected a renewal for season 5. Jay Hernández himself during an interview after the end of season 4, said that he was confident that they would return with more stories in the fall of 2022. Despite allo and the significant figures, CBS decided to cancel the series.

In this sense, the president of CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, was honest about the network’s decision to end Magnum PI after four successful seasons on the air. The executive told TV Line on Wednesday that many factors played a role in this case, including the license fee as one of them.

“It was a great team to work with, and one of the hardest decisions we had to make.”

The numbers for the series were strong, so it’s not ruled out that Magnum PI could return. The CBS network also canceled the medical drama Good Sam with the first season, the legal series Bull after six installments, How We Roll, B Positive and United States of Al. The network announced this week a change in the programming of the Friday, revealing that S.W.A.T. will be the first of the night, followed by the new firefighter series Fire Country and Blue Bloods.