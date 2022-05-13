Magnum PI: CBS decides what we all suspected about the future of the police series

Magnum PI is the series that premiered through the CBS broadcast network in 2018, as a reboot of the original drama that starred Tom Selleck in the 1980s. The current program aired with the ending of Season 4 on May 6 making the episode the conclusion of the Thomas Magnum story.

The series, starring Jay Hernández, said goodbye to fans with the 20th episode of the fourth season, entitled “Cerca de Casa”. An installment that undoubtedly had an inappropriate conclusion, since fans of the CBS crime drama never saw Thomas Magnum finalize the long-awaited romantic relationship with Juliet Higgins, from Perdita Weeks.

The news broke Thursday when CBS announced that Magnum PI has not received a Season 5 renewal, meaning it has come to an end after 4 successful installments on the air. The show’s cancellation came after lengthy talks between network executives and members of the Universal Television studio.

Just a week ago, after the 20th episode was broadcast on CBS when Jay Hernández revealed in an interview that he was hoping to reprise his role for season 5 of the series he has starred in since 2018. Without a doubt, the decision of the chain is a blow not only to the main star of the show, but also to the fans.

Magnum PI, followed Thomas Magnum, a private investigator and former US Navy SEAL who solves crimes in the state, after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills. In addition to Hernandez and Weeks, the series also starred Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.

It is a real disappointment for Magnum PI viewers to see how the story of the series ended. According to reports, the reason behind the decision to cancel the drama after four seasons is due to a commercial reason as neither of the two parties managed to reach an agreement on the license fee and because the ratings, and levels audience maintained a downward trend.