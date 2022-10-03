Magnum P.I. has finally begun filming the fifth season, and Jay Hernandez shared his first behind-the-scenes photo from the set

This is the fall TV season, usually the time of year when Magnum P.I. fans could join all the other fandoms on the small screen in anticipation of the release of the new season. Of course, things are different this year, since CBS turned off the crime drama during the May bloodbath. Fortunately, after weeks of fan campaigns to save the show— along with a billboard in Times Square- NBC stepped in and saved Magnum P.I. with the renewal of season 5, which is due to debut on the network in 2023. Filming of the new episodes began in earnest at the end of September, with the official Hawaiian blessing, and star Jay Hernandez has now shared his first photo of BTS. season.

While much of what fans can expect from Season 5 is still a mystery, although not super-hidden, given Magnum P.I. is not the most difficult series, Hernandez shared on Twitter a first-look shot with co-star Tim Kang at a rather familiar watering hole. Check it out below!

Sooooo, guys. It's Friday and this is me & my best bud @Tim__Kang on the set of Magnum PI shooting season 5 thanks to YOU. Weeeeee're baaaaaaaack. 😜 pic.twitter.com/ofUjaMEnuS — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) October 1, 2022

There’s nothing like a smiling Jay Hernandez in a flower-embroidered shirt to get the Magnum P.I. fans pumped up. Add to that Tim Kang, portraying Gordon Katsumoto robbing a camera, a few beer taps, and co-star Zach Knighton, who doesn’t understand anything in the background, and you’ll throw yourself a party.

Speaking of partying, Knighton shared an Instagram snap from the Hawaiian blessing that looks like it was a really fun time.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Zach (@zachknighton)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Tim Kahn also shared some pictures from the blessing on social media, as well as some generally great shots from the set in Hawaii. And he proves what Knighton and many others have already made clear: people like to be photographed with Stephen Hill and his infectious smile.

Happy MPI Monday, have a great week! pic.twitter.com/2c1lP9c66P — Tim Kang (@Tim__Kang) September 26, 2022

Magnum P.I. the cast, and in particular Stephen Hill, were extremely grateful to the fandom and its efforts, not only after the cancellation of CBS, but also for four years on this network, where it all reached such an impressive level. Not that NBC is taking a huge risk by acquiring Magnum P.I., since the statistics of viewers and ratings of season 4 would be a big plus for any network, assuming that the fandom really follows the series in its new home.

Hopefully, now that filming is officially in full swing, fans can expect to hear news about the casting of new faces that may appear on the islands in season 5. this moment, since we’ve probably already heard something like this.

So for now, without any bad news, Magnum P.I. Fans can look forward to new BTS photos from the cast and crew when Season 5 is ready. While waiting for his arrival, don’t forget about all the high-profile dramas currently airing on NBC, from the Chicago show to the Law & Order franchise.