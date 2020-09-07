Magnetic wireless charger of iPhone 12 has been leaked!

Magnetic wireless charger for iPhone 12 appeared. Preparing to launch its first 5G-based model this week, Apple allegedly designed a magnet-equipped device as a case and mounted it on the back of the iPhone 12.

It was stated that this sheath also has a protective feature. Behind the new iPhone model is a circle formed by small magnets. There are 36 magnet parts in the magnetic wireless charging case. AirTags accessory will also be fed through a magnetic structure.

Apple’s product is designed for users who frequently lose their belongings. In addition, we see the US-based company’s next generation wireless communication technology (NFC) in the leaked images. This technology will be transferred to the iPhone 12 via an elastic circuit board and a coil.

iPhone 12 is on the agenda with its magnetic wireless charger

The possibility of using this magnetized accessory as a protective case as well as a charger attracted many people. Things got mixed up on Weibo, one of China’s most common social media platforms.

A Weibo user claimed that this accessory appeared in a photo and featured a QR code in this photo. According to his statement, the QR code in this photo states that the iPhone was designed by Apple in California and assembled in China.

It is said that this accessory, which we can also call the iPhone 12 family as a magnetic wireless charging case, and 20W wired fast charging technology will support it. Of course, we must wait for Apple’s events to verify this information.

Finally, we recently received a news about the release date of the iPhone 12 family, and we shared this news with you. If you wish, you can reach the related news at the link address below. What do you think about this charge in question?



