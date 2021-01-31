Magic’s Black Lotus: The Gathering is sold for $ 3 million

Anyone who collects Magic The Gathering cards must already be used to seeing some of them being sold at very high prices. A recent example of this happened with an example of Alpha Black Lotus, which was acquired at auction for “only” US $ 511 thousand (about R $ 3 million).

The item in question was auctioned on the PWCC website, and its status can explain its value. It has the perfect rating (10) of the PSA (so far the only one to be auctioned with such qualification), in addition to the signature of the artist Christopher Rush, who made the letter’s illustration.

It is worth remembering that this is one of the most expensive cards in the game universe, especially in the Alpha version, which had only 1,100 copies printed there in 1993. To have an idea of how much value it is adding over time, in 2018 a Her unit was sold for US $ 87,000 (about R $ 480,000), and another was acquired for US $ 250,000 (about R $ 1.5 million) in 2020.