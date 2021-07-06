Magic: The Gathering Will Crossover With D&D On New Card

Magic: The Gathering, A news released by the website Polygon revealed that the set of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms for Magic: The Gathering will receive the addition of one more character: Mordenkainen, wizard present within the universe of Dungeons & Dragons.

The character in question was created in the early 70s, and it didn’t take long to become one of the most recurring names in the D&D multiverse, having appeared in the Forgotten Realms itself and in the Dragonlance stories, just to name a few examples.

It’s worth noting that the Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms pack will be available for Magic: The Gathering Arena from July 8th, and the physical version of the card will begin to be made available to the public on July 23rd.

