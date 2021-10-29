Magic The Gathering Will Crossover With Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Magic The Gathering: We have another heavyweight crossover on the way to Magic: The Gathering! Wizards of the Coast announced today (28) that none other than Dracula, the most famous vampire in the world, will win themed cards in a Halloween mood!

The beautiful cards you can see below are part of the Innistrad collection: Voto Crimson, whose launch is scheduled for the next 11th of November in the game Magic The Gathering Arena, and 19th of November in the physical game we love so much.

It is interesting to note that the Count Dracula card is a reprint of Sorin the Unhappy, while the Sisters of the Undead card is a reprint of Olivia, Crimson Bride, with artwork directly inspired by Bram Stoker’s book, all featuring a beautiful Gothic horror aesthetic!

For those who venture into new content, the story will revolve around Olivia Voldaren trying to put her plan into practice, which involves inviting each of Innistrad’s vampires to a wedding. Olivia’s idea is to team up with Sorin Markov and gain even more power by uniting vampire families.

What did you think of the new Magic card arts? Did you enjoy the crossover with Dracula? What are you planning to play this Halloween? Let us know in the comments below!