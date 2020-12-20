Magic: The Gathering releases teaser of Kaldheim

Wizards of the Coast released that kind of ad that excites any fan of collectible card games: an unpublished teaser for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering collection. Entitled Kaldheim, this new collection should only be launched next year, but the first images are already here!

As you can see in the video below, the whole theme of the cards is inspired by Nordic culture (especially in the mythology of the Vikings) and Heavy Metal itself that serves as the soundtrack for the Planeswalker Tibalt monologue. In addition to it, it is also known that Planeswalker Kaya will be part of the package.

Kaldheim was officially revealed in September, during the online event “Zendikar Rising Debut Moment”. Its digital launch was scheduled for January 28, 2021 at the MTG Arena, while physical packages are expected to reach stores on February 5, 2021.

If you still don’t know MTG Arena, this is the digital and free to play version of Magic: The Gathering, in which you can build your decks and battle against friends or opponents from all over the world in several classic modes of this TCG. To find out more, just go to the official website link.



