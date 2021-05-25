Magic: The Gathering Receives Characters From Dungeons & Dragons

Magic: The Gathering, As part of the crossover between Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, a new card collection has been revealed for the popular Wizards of the Coast game! Among the characters present at this meeting, we will have Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer and Lolth the Spider Queen. Check out:

The collection is called Adventures in the Forgotten Realms and will be launched on the 8th of June, when it will bring several neat boosters, in addition to four new decks (Aura of Courage, Dungeons of Death, Draconic Rage and Planar Portal). The cards will be made available both digitally in Magic: Arena and in the physical game.

If you want to get to know Drizzt better, it’s worth keeping an eye on the Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance reboot, a game that will be released on June 22 for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4, arriving at Xbox Game Pass already on launch day!

Drizzt is certainly the biggest star in this collaboration between games, as he has appeared in dozens of books and several other games throughout its rich history.

What did you think of these new Magic cards? Tell us in the comments below!