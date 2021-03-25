Magic: The Gathering Arena comes to mobile devices (25)

Magic fans eagerly awaiting the release of Magic: The Gathering Arena, the big day has arrived. This Thursday (25), the game will finally be available in both the Android and iOS versions.

This version of the game, which has been available for computers since 2019, brings a genuine reading of the original card game, including all the combinations and even the level of complexity found in it. The main difference is the presence of touch controls, but in general this is the same title that came to PC and Mac two years ago (which even has shared progression and crossplay).

Magic: The Gathering Arena is available for PC and now Android and iOS. If you are interested in the game, share your impressions with the other Voxel readers after testing it and say if it is worth downloading to embark on another journey within the franchise.