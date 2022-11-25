“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” looks sexier and sexier than ever. How Channing Tatum’s Movie Will Raise the Ante

Magic Mike director promises an even bigger and steamier third movie.

Almost a decade has passed since Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh introduced moviegoers to the fascinating and dramatic world of professional male striptease. “Super Mike” 2012 was the brainchild of the actor and is based mainly on the fact that he was a dancer before achieving success in Hollywood. Although the director did not return for the second film, “Super Mike XXL,” Soderbergh returned to work on the third film, which is positioned as the last in the franchise. Now the director is teasing viewers with what they can expect when Mike returns to theaters shirtless — basically it will be a more meaningful, intense and sexy movie than the two previous films about Mike.

The first Warner Bros trailer for the third Super Mike movie teases an epic conclusion to the trilogy, and it’s as intense as you’d expect, judging by Soderbergh’s comments. In “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Channing Tatum returns, but this time he was joined by a newcomer to the series, the talented and age-defying Salma Hayek.

During a conversation with Empire, Soderbergh said that in this final act of the series, he was most focused on what made the first film so successful in the first place: dancing. The director says that he and his team wanted to “blow up” dancing more than in the previous two films. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” begins with a dance number and ends with a more than 30-minute dance finale, which explains why the star of the film called the third film “The Super Bowl of Dancing.” Soderbergh told Empire:

We wanted to blow up the dancing big time. We have this dance number with Channing and Salma [Hayek] right up front. And then the last 30—plus minutes of the movie is just a giant dance sequence.

The 30-minute dance sequence sounds intense, but should excite Magic Mike and dance fans. Although details related to “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” are still somewhat scarce, we know about the third film that its development and Soderbergh’s return to the franchise were inspired by the “Live Production of Magic Mike”. Perhaps the extended dance sequence in the last act is an attempt by the filmmakers to transfer the energy of the Vegas show to the big screen. Not to mention ending the series with an unforgettable finale.

The first two “Super Mike” films became box office hits, grossing a total of $285.6 million worldwide with a budget of $7 and $14.8 million, respectively. I guess there’s more than a good chance that “The Last Dance” will have the same commercial success when it comes out on February 10, 2023 (i.e. Super Bowl weekend). Just in time for couples to experience Mike’s latest sexy Valentine’s Day outing.

You can prepare for an exciting experience of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in theaters by watching the first two “Super Mike” movies, which are broadcast exclusively with an HBO Max subscription. You can also plan your next trip to the multiplex by checking out our list of upcoming new movie releases.