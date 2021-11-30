Magic Mike 3: Movie Is Officially Confirmed And Channing Tatum Returns

Magic Mike 3: The franchise inspired by the life of Channing Tatum will win a new movie, Magic Mike 3, to end the plot once and for all and will be exclusive to the HBO Max streaming platform.

But this is not only good news for fans of this franchise, as in addition to the return of star Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh will return as director and Reid Carolin will also be the screenwriter of the new film.

The film titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance will, of course, be quite nostalgic for those who appreciate the franchise.

So, check out more information about Magic Mike 3 and Channing Tatum’s return to the movie!

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Magic Mike 3 will bring together big names in the franchise for new movie

After 2 big screen hits and 6 years since the last movie, the Magic Mike franchise is far from over and HBO Max has made a point of securing the return of Channing Tatum as the protagonist of the new movie.

The actor made the announcement of his return to the role and the new film on social media and fans expect a big production.

The franchise already has two big movies that grossed millions of dollars and the musical Magic Mike Live, in Las Vegas, which attracted people from all over the world.