Magic Mike 3 and Channing Tatum promote a new lap dance scene in the movie and a “Crazy” Beginning

At the moment, we’ve seen almost every inch of Channing Tatum, and I don’t see many people complaining about it. After his co-star in the movie “The Lost City” (and maybe “Super Mike 3”?) Sandra Bullock got up close and personal with his bare ass, Tatum talked about what he has done so far in the “Super Mike” franchise in the previously announced film. Magic Mike’s last dance. Apparently, he is dancing on his knees in the upcoming movie and unwinding the scene.

Channing Tatum has already said that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be like the Super Bowl of stripper movies, and in an exclusive interview with ET, he revealed that he’s going further in the upcoming movie than ever before in the “Super Mike” franchise. We’ll see a lap dance scene. Tatum said,

You’ve seen me dance on stage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight one-on-one lap dance. It will definitely be in the third.

While we don’t know who Channing Tatum will be kneeling to, I’m willing to bet that many people will line up to voluntarily pay their respects. Salma Hayek has joined the cast of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, so perhaps she is a candidate for the role of one of Mike’s patrons.

In the same interview, Channing Tatum says that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will open with an intense dance of his main character and that the film begins on a wave. He also hints at a possible version of the dance that may be familiar to fans of the franchise. Said the actor,

I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie. We start it at a pretty strong level, and then, at the end, I can perform a version of the water dance in the show. There’s a screensaver in the movie, so it’s real.

The water dance Channing Tatum is talking about is familiar to us from the movie “Super Mike Live,” a live-action version of the film that has toured the world for many years and is due to be shown later this year in Miami. Although a live performance was not part of the plans when the first film was released back in 2012, it looks like the upcoming third film will make a live performance something canonical.

Right now, the plot details of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” are being kept secret, but it certainly looks like fans of Channing Tatum and his press have something to expect with the promise of a lap dance scene. It also sounds like the dancing in general will be more intense and more complex than in the previous two films of the franchise.

Fans of Channing Tatum and the Super Mike franchise will be able to watch the movie on an HBO Max subscription, as the movie will be available exclusively on the streaming platform. There is no set release date at the moment, but “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is over, and perhaps it could be released as early as this year.