Magic Legends: Open Beta Receives The New Pyromancer Class

Magic Legends: The hypado free to play Magic: Legends had more news announced for its open beta! With the arrival of the last update, the Pyromancer class was added to the game, which also revealed the fourth act in its history. Check out the character trailer:

From now until 2:00 pm (Brasília time) on May 24, developer Cryptic Studios will allow players to redeem the class for free by logging in. In addition, Pyromancer’s spells and clothing were placed in the first stages of the Battle Pass, where they will continue even after the free period ends.

Other news in this patch were performance improvements, improvements in quality of life and a new story that was added, where we can continue to venture into the multiverse. It was christened “Chasing Answers” (or “looking for answers”), act IV of the journey.

Anyone who wants to try Magic: Legends can download it from the Epic Games Store or Arc Games, but we will also see versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2021. What did you think of the news? Have you tried the game? Comment below!