Magic Legends has already started its open beta on PC

The action RPG Magic: Legends already has its open beta underway on computers! The newest project from Cryptic Studios will also have versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 but, for now, the test only applies to PC players. Check out the beta announcement trailer:

It is not yet known whether table consoles will have any kind of test in the future, but thousands of players have already tried the new version of Magic at Alpha 2020, where the game published by Perfect World received a very positive reception!

If you want to enjoy the open beta, just download it from the Epic Games Store or the Arc Games launcher. It is worth noting that the history of the game follows the established canon, which should make it even more attractive to fans of the classic card game!

Magic Legends will be free to play and its release does not yet have an exact date to happen, but it is due to roll in 2021. Are you looking forward to it? Are you going to try the beta? Comment below!